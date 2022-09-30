ROUNDUP: QHS stays unbeaten; Hudson Falls tops G.F.

Unbeaten Queensbury claimed its 46th consecutive Foothills Council victory in a 5-2 victory over Scotia on Friday in a battle of the league's traditional rivals.

Lyndsay Pepe clinched the victory with her win at No. 2 singles. Tessa Murray and Lilly Trowbridge also won singles matches. The Spartans swept the doubles.

Also in the Foothills Council, Hudson Falls posted a 7-0 win over Glens Falls.

QUEENSBURY 5, SCOTIA 2

Singles

No. 1 — Isabel Amurao (Sco) def. Nicole Greenstein, 4-6, 7-6, 10-4

No. 2 — Lyndsay Pepe (Q) def. Lillian Liberatore, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 — Tessa Murray (Q) def. Natalie McGlauflin, 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 — Emma Klejsmyt (Sco) def. Briana Guay, 6-4, 6-1

No. 5 — Lilly Trowbridge (Q) def. Hailey Suits, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Sedona Jones/Maria Conway (Q) def. Amelia Diggins/Allison, McGlauflin 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 — Miranda Affinito/Amy Winchell (Q) def. Anabella Candida/Jillian Edgar, 6-2, 6-0

HUDSON FALLS 7, GLENS FALLS 0

Singles

No. 1 — Maggie Potvin (HuF) def. Julia Kress, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Nadilee Bailey (HuF) def. Lauren Weil, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Madison Sawyer (HuF) def. Sophie Campopiano, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4 — Emily Harrington (HuF) def. Hailey Sutliff, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 5 — Mya Strong (HuF) def. Samantha Solari, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Maggie Traver/Caliegh Zahaba (HuF) def. Avery Fisher/Lilly Wright, 6-0, 6-2.