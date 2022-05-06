ROUNDUP: QHS, Schuylerville post wins

QUEENSBURY 6, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Allen (Q) def. N Westfall, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Young (Q) def. J Oswald, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 3 — Lamy (Q) def. H Borgos, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4 — V (Gf) def. Westfall Stehle, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 5 — Jones (Q) def. N Difiore, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Crandall/ Greenstein (Q) def. R Westfall/ Mostiff, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 — Johnston/ Murray (Q) def. Catarelli/ Sokol, 6-0, 6-0.
SCHUYLERVILLE 6, SOUTH HIGH 1
People are also reading…
(at Schuylerville)
Singles
No. 1 — Cooper Brennan (SGF) def. Josh Ure, 8-0.
No. 2 — Grace Earley (Schy) def. Isaac Potter, 9-7.
No. 3 — Sam Renner (Schy) def. Filson Kelleher, 8-5.
No. 4 — Chloe Bartholomew (Schy) def. Carson Ogden, 8-0.
No. 5 — Natalie Reitano-stayer (Schy) def. Tyler Hickcox, 8-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Caiden Samuelson/Ashleigh Tanner (Schy) by forfeit.
No. 2 — Hayden Swenson/John Connor (Schy) by forfeit.