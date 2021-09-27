ROUNDUP: QHS beats Hud. Falls, moves to 8-0 in Foothills

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Maggie Potvin, 6-1 6-0.
No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Nina Daley, 6-0 6-0.
No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Annalise Baker, 6-1 6-2.
No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Nadalie Bailey, 6-1 6-1.
No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) def. Emma Rose, 6-0 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Maggie Traver/Mya Strong, 6-1 6-0.
No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Emily Harrington/Maddie Sawyer, 6-2 6-1.
Records: Queensbury: 8-0, 8-3.
