Friday’s matches:
NORTH WARREN 6, SCHOHARIE 1
Section II Opening Round
Singles
No. 1 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Sean Gallagher, 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 — James Conway (NW) def. Josh Ringuette, 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 — Jacob Ringuette (Scho) def. Nicholas Palmer, 2-0
No. 4 — Josias Arcila (NW) def. Joshua Guasp, 6-1, 6-4
No. 5 — Carson Peet (NW) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Antonio Kopel/Theigen Plumley (NW) def. Alex Egnor/Claire Wray, 6-3, TB 7-3
No. 2 — Jeremiah Granger/Kimya Hayes (NW) by forfeit
Up next: The Cougars advance to visit No. 1 seed Maple Hill on Saturday in the Class C-D quarterfinals at 10 a.m.