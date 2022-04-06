ROUNDUP: Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne, Warrensburg roll in Adirondack League

LAKE GEORGE 6, NORTH WARREN 1
(at Lake George)
Singles
No. 1 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Tia Buttino, 10-0.
No. 2 — Zachary Bruno (LG) def. Jaden Maxwell, 10-5.
No. 3 — Peyton Robbins (NW) def. Daniel Nichols, 10-3.
No. 4 — Sam Knauf (LG) def. Nick Palmer, 10-4.
No. 5 — Everett McLarty (LG) def. Bella Swartz, 10-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Aubrie Murphy/Antonio Chiaravalle (LG) def. Gracie Staunches/Theigen Plumley, 10-0.
No. 2 — Tara O'brien/Antonio Calderoni (LG) def. Tanner Robbins/Sarah Whittman, 11-9.
Records: Lake George: 2-1, 2-1; North Warren: 0-2, 0-2.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, CORINTH 0
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (HL) def. MJ Sprague, 10-0.
No. 2 — Caeden Wilson (HL) def. Billy Smolinski, 11-9.
No. 3 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Alex Shiavi, 10-2.
No. 4 — Katrin Schreiner (HL) def. Morgan Barger, 10-0.
No. 5 — Carolina Lott-diamond (HL) def. Darien Bovee, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (HL) def. Duncan Peterson/David Frye, 10-4.
No. 2 — Matthew Harder/Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Michael Outacha/Caroline Cooper, 10-1.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 1-0, 2-0; Corinth: 2-0, 2-1.
WARRENSBURG 4, JOHNSBURG 1
(at Echo Lake, Warrensburg)
Singles
No. 1 — AJ Moore (W) def. Gabe Powers, 10-1.
No. 2 — Jack Putney (W) def. Gage Morris, 10-5.
No. 3 — Ben Terrell (W) def. Cole Sears, 11-10 (8-6).
No. 4 — Andrez Krzypkowski (W) def. Francis Volcheck, 10-0.
No. 5 — Clay Morin (J) def. Ashlyn Brewster, 10-0.
Doubles
Records: Warrensburg: 1-2, 1-2.
SCOTIA 4, GLENS FALLS 3
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — McKone (Sco) def. Nick Westfall, 6-2,63.
No. 2 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Snyder, 6-2,6-3.
No. 3 — Julien Oswald (GF) def. Ogden, 6-3,6-0.
No. 4 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Maynard, 6-3,6-2.
No. 5 — Jansen (Sco) def. Ronan Westfall, 6-2,6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Feinburg/Fluman (Sco) def. Catarelli/Di Fiore, 7-5,6-3.
No. 2 — Burke/Deluca (Sco) def. Dimezza/Mostiff, 6-3,7-5.