Monday's boys tennis roundup:
LAKE GEORGE 6, WARRENSBURG 1
Singles
No. 1 — AJ Moore (Warr) def. Zach Bruno, 10-8.
No. 2 — Danny Nichols (LG) def. Jack Putney, 10-3.
No. 3 — Everett McLarty (LG) def. Andrez Krzypkowski, 10-2.
No. 4 — Gavin Jelley (LG) def. Trace McGrath, 10-0.
No. 5 — Alex Santiago (LG) def. Nate Robinson, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Anna Richichi and Jack Sullivan (LG) def. Maverick Granger and Emma Bellanger, 10-1.
No. 2 — Valerie Tennyson and Caelan McLarty (LG) by forfeit.
ARGYLE 5, WHITEHALL 2
Singles
No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. Troy Austin, 10-1
No. 2 — Jake Durkee (Arg) v. Allen Beaulieu, 10-2
No. 3 — Tristan Foote (Wh) def. Ben Randles, 10-5
No. 4 — Cash Bourgey (Wh) def. Carlie Depew, 10-3
No. 5 — Conner Buck (Arg) v. Gavin Kramer, 7-6 (7-5)
Doubles
No. 1 — Cayden McWhorter/Gabe Burch (Arg) def. Spencer Houghtby/Enzo Rehm, 10-1.
No. 2 — Preston Gulick/Calvin Boucher (Arg) by forfeit.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 6, JOHNSBURG 1
Singles
No. 1 — Eli Morin (Jnb) def. Caeden Wilson, 10-6.
No. 2 — Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Francis Volchek, 10-0.
No. 3 — Hayden Winslow (HL) def. Alesha Johnston, 10-0.
No. 4 — Carolina Lott-Diamond (HL) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Hayden Kader (HL) by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1 — Matthew Harder/Elena Starzec (HL) by forfeit
No. 2 — Jordanna Kenny/Sarah Abbott (HL) by forfeit
CORINTH 4, NORTH WARREN 3
Singles
No. 1 — MJ Sprague (Cor) def. Jaden Maxwell, 10-6
No. 2 — James Conway (NW) def. Alex Schiavi, 10-3
No. 3 — Duncan Peterson (Cor) def. Nicholas Palmer, 10-6
No. 4 — David Frye (Cor) def. Myles Walker, 10-6
No. 5 — Carson Peet (NW) def. Michael Oulacha, 10-5
Doubles
No. 1 — K. Fullerton/D. Bovee (Cor) def. K. Hayes/T. Plumley, 10-4
No. 2 — J. Arcilla/A. Kopel (NW) def. J. Newcomb/C. Hall, 10-5
GLENS FALLS 6, HUDSON FALLS 0
Singles
No. 1 — Julien Oswald (GF) def. Stephen Potvin 6-2, 6-7 (7-2), 11-9.
No. 2 — Ronan Westfall (GF) def. Pierce Rohm 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 — Tim Mostiff (GF) def. Jesse Morton 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 — Peyton McCleming (GF) def Thomas Beebe III 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5 — John Tallon (GF) by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1 — Nate Difiore/Tucker Sokol (GF) def. Jacob Milligan/Davian Eldred 6-0, 6-0.
QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(First Match)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Christie, 8-0.
No. 2 — Gavin Hochsprung (Q) def. DiGrazia, 8-0.
No. 3 — Jacob McCurry (Q) def. Breton, 8-0.
No. 4 — Sean Donahue (Q) def. Medina, 8-0.
No. 5 — Max Coccia (Q) def. Platt, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Chris Bartley II/Max Anderson (Q) by forfeit.
No. 2 — Ian Rathbun/Kyan Allen (Q) by forfeit.
