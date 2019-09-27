QUEENSBURY 5, SCOTIA 2
Singles
No. 1 — Meg Chase (Q) def. Cassie Cenzano, 7-6, 6-2.
No. 2 — Charollette Tvelia (Sco) def. Lexi Murray 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 — Olivia Pryzybysz (Q) def. Julia Carroll, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Maddie Cook, 6-4, 6-3.
No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Emma Mathes, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Molly Gannon/Natalie DeJohn (Q) def. Emma Schaub/Jocelyn Ladoucer, 1-6, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2 — Kaitlyn Boucher/Piper Wiegart (Sco) def. Evanna Cerrone/Katie MacEcheron, 6-4, 6-2.
Records: Queensbury 9-0, 10-2, Scotia 8-2, 10-2.
Notes: A key Foothills Council match for first place left Queensbury unbeaten in the league. Olivia Pryzybysz’s win at No. 3 singles got Queensbury off on the right foot. Molly Gannon and Natalie DeJohn won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles to clinch the match.
HUDSON FALLS 5, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Hailie Casey (HF) def. Julia Westfall, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Anna Liu (GF) def. Skye Krehbiel, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 3 — Ella Crossman (GF) def. Nina Daley, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Marjie Layden, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 5 — Anna Baker (HF) def. Faith Stone, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Emma Rose/Sam Belden (HF) def. Kaylee Frank/Maya Mattice, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 — Nadilee Bailey/Chloe Smith (HF) def. Mckenna Austin/Lauren Weil, 6-2, 6-0.
AMSTERDAM 4, GREENWICH 3
(at Amsterdam)
Singles
No. 1 — Natalie Flint (A) def. Madelyn Brophy, 7-5,3-6,6-1.
No. 2 — Helen Flint (A) def. Shea Fortier, 6-1,6-4.
No. 3 — Emily Yandik (A) def. Calleah May, 6-4,7-6(7-1).
No. 4 — Emily Brittain (A) def. Brooke Smith, 7-6(7-5),4-6,7-6(7-3).
No. 5 — Mia Manera (G) def. Abby Peninger, 0-6,6-3,6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Rachel Mueller/Summer Wilour (G) def. Niza Mendivil-frissia/Emma Pierce, 6-2,6-4.
No. 2 — Lily Smith/Jenna Hogan (G) def. Lauren Mowrey/Astrid Dimas, 6-2,6-0.
