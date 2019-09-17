HUDSON FALLS 5, GREENWICH 2
(at Hudson Falls, Monday)
Singles
No. 1 — Eliza Hogan (HF) def. Maddy Brophy, 6-2,2-6,6-4.
No. 2 — Hailie Casey (HF) def. Shea Fortier, 6-2,6-0.
No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (HF) def. Callagh May, 6-4,6-2.
No. 4 — Nina Daley (HF) def. Katie Snell, 6-4,6-2.
No. 5 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Mia Manera, 6-0,6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Rachel Mueller/Summer Wilbur (Gre) def. Anna Baker/Emma Rose, 6-4,6-7(7-5),6-1.
No. 2 — Mollie Stalter/Jenna Hogan (Gre) def. Sam Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 2-6,6-2,6-3.
