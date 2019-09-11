{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS 6, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Hudson Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Anna Liu (Gf) def. Eliza Hogan, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 — Hailie Casey (Hf) def. Julia Westfall, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 — Skye Krehbiel (Hf) def. Margie Layden, 6-2, 7-5.

No. 4 — Nina Daley (Hf) def. Kaylee Frank, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 5 — Maggie Potvin (Hf) def. Faith Stone, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Anna Baker/Emma Rose (Hf) def. Maya Mattice/Mckenna Austin, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 — Sam Belden/Nadilee Bailey (Hf) def. Lauren Weil/Americus Frederick, 6-1, 6-0.

QUEENSBURY 6, SCOTIA 1

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Cassie Cenzano, 7-6, 6-3.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Charlotte Tvelia, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Julia Carroll, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4 — Annabelle Troubridge (Q) def. Maddie Cook, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 5 — Julia Demboski (Q) def. Jordan Ladouceur, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Rosa Ciezynski/Emma Schaub, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 — Kaitlyn Blucher/Piper Wiegert (S) def. Evanna Cerrone/Katie Macecheron, 7-5, 6-4.

Records: Queensbury: 4-0, 5-2. Scotia: 4-1, 5-1.

Notes: Queensbury takes over first place in the league.

