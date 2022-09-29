 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls nips Bulldogs

Hudson Falls went 4-1 in singles matches on the way to a one-point Foothills Council girls tennis victory over South Glens Falls.

HUDSON FALLS 4, SOUTH HIGH 3

Singles

No. 1 — Maggie Potvin (HuF) def. Emma Martens, 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 — Nadilee Bailey (HuF) def. Natalie Keegan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 — Peyton Didio (SGF) def. Maddie Sawyer, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 — Emily Harrington (HuF) def. Emma Potter, 6-1, 6-1

No. 5 — Mya Strong (HuF) def. Hazel Crossman, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Tori Young/Emily Kelleher (SGF) def. Maggie Traver/Caliegh Zahaba, 4-6, 5-7

No. 2 — Morgan Potter/Nora Kelleher (SGF) def. Alex Hogan/Nora Felton, 6-2, 6-4

