ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls defeats South Glens Falls

HUDSON FALLS 4,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2
(at South Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Emma Martens, 6-4,6-3.
No. 2 — Nina Daley (HF) def. Bridgin O’mahony, 6-3,5-7,6-4.
No. 3 — Annaliese Baker (HF) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-3,6-1.
No. 4 — Nadilee Bailey (HF) def. Taylor Waldron, 6-0,6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie Keegan/Tessa Hogan (SGF) def. Emma Rose/Maggie Traver, 3-6,6-3,7-5.
No. 2 — Bridget Hubert/Tori Young (SGF) def. Emily Harrington/Maddie Sawyer, 6-0,6-1.
Records: South Glens Falls: 0-2, 0-2.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!