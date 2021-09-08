 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls defeats South Glens Falls
agate

HUDSON FALLS 4,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2

(at South Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Emma Martens, 6-4,6-3.

No. 2 — Nina Daley (HF) def. Bridgin O’mahony, 6-3,5-7,6-4.

No. 3 — Annaliese Baker (HF) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 6-3,6-1.

No. 4 — Nadilee Bailey (HF) def. Taylor Waldron, 6-0,6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie Keegan/Tessa Hogan (SGF) def. Emma Rose/Maggie Traver, 3-6,6-3,7-5.

No. 2 — Bridget Hubert/Tori Young (SGF) def. Emily Harrington/Maddie Sawyer, 6-0,6-1.

Records: South Glens Falls: 0-2, 0-2.

