Hadley-Luzerne won the Adirondack League West Division for the seventh straight year Tuesday with a 7-0 victory over Corinth.
Caeden Wilson, Jake Waterhouse, Hayden Winslow, Carolina Lott-Diamond and Hayden Kader won in singles play for the Eagles.
Also Tuesday, Whitehall got singles wins from Troy Austin, Tristan Foote, Allen Beaulieu, Cash Burgey and Enzo Rehm in its 6-1 win over Granville.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, CORINTH 0
Singles
No. 1 — Caeden Wilson (HL) def. MJ Sprague, 10-7
No. 2 — Jake Waterhouse (HL) def. Alex Schiavi, 10-4
No. 3 — Hayden Winslow (HL) def. Duncan Peterson, 10-1
No. 4 — Carolina Lott-Diamond (HL) def. David Frye, 10-0
No. 5 — Hayden Kader (HL) def. Michael Oulacha, 10-0
Doubles
No. 1 — Matthew Harder/Elena Starzec (HL) def. J. Newcomb/C. Hall, 10-6
No. 2 — Jordanna Kenny/Sarah Abbott (HL) def. K. Fullerton/D. Bovee, 10-1
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne won the Adirondack League West Division for the seventh straight year.
WHITEHALL 6, GRANVILLE 1
Singles
No. 1 — Troy Austin (W) def. Kerri Jennings, 10-0
No. 2 — Tristan Foote (W) def. Gemma Castillo, 10-0
No. 3 — Allen Beaulieu (W) def. Noah Weeden, 10-1
No. 4 — Cash Burgey (W) def. Kierra Rice, 10-0
No. 5 — Enzo Rehm (W) def. Corey McMorris-Lawless, 10-5
Doubles
No. 1 — Gavin Kramer/Spencer Houghtby (W) by forfeit
No. 2 — Ana Kovtrakos/Andrew Rathbun (G) def. Braydee Benjamin/Vinna Jensen, 10-4