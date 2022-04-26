ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne edges Argyle

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, ARGYLE 3
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Cole Schilling, 10-3.
No. 2 — Jake Durkee (A) def. Caeden Wilson, 10-8.
No. 3 — Daniel Castro (A) def. Sean Frasier, 10-8
No. 4 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Ben Randles, 10-8.
No. 5 — Carolina Lott-diamond (H-L) def. Carlie Depew, 10-4.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gabe Burch/Cayden Mcwhorter (A) def. Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow, 10-8.
No. 2 — Matthew Harder/Jack Waterhouse (H-L) def. Mckenna Mcwhorter/Maddie Branion, 10-7.
People are also reading…
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 5-1, 6-1; Argyle: 5-1, 5-1.
NORTH WARREN 6, CORINTH 1
(at North Warren)
Singles
No. 1 — Tia Buttino (NW) def. Mj Sprague, 10-6.
No. 2 — Billy Smolinski (C) def. Jaden Maxwell, 10-7.
No. 3 — Peyton Robbins (NW) def. Alex Schiavi, 10-5.
No. 4 — Isabella Swartz (NW) def. Morgan Barger, 10-0.
No. 5 — Tanner Robbins (NW) def. Darien Bovee, 10-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gracie Staunches/Nick Palmer (NW) def. Duncan Peterson/David Frye, 10-3.
No. 2 — Isabella Lewis/Sarah Whitman (NW) def. Michael Oulacha/Brayden Potter, 10-0.
Records: North Warren: 2-3, 2-3.
NORTH WARREN 6, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Echo Lake, Warrensburg)
Singles
No. 1 — Aj Moore (Warr) def. Tia Buttino, 10-0.
No. 2 — Peyton Robbins (NW) def. Jack Putney, 10-2
No. 3 — Tanner Robbins (NW) def. Andrez Kzrypkowski, 10-8.
No. 4 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Nathaniel Robinson, 10-0.
No. 5 — Isabella Swartz (NW) def. Ashlyn Brewster, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Antonio Kopel/Josias Arcilia (NW) def. Melinda Needham-Nelson/Matt Sharron, 5-0.
No. 2 — Thiegan Plubley/Riley Mosher (NW) by forfeit.
Records: Warrensburg: 1-6, 1-6.