GREENWICH 5, GLENS FALLS 2
(at Greenwich)
Singles
No. 1 -- Maddy Brophy (Gre) def. Anna Liu, 10-4.
No. 2 -- Julia Westfall (GF) def. Shea Fortier, 10-5.
No. 3 -- Callagh May (Gre) def. Margie Layden, 10-5.
No. 4 -- Brooke Smith (Gre) def. Kaylee Frank, 11-9.
No. 5 -- Faith Stone (GF) def. Mia Manera, 10-7.
Doubles
No. 1 -- Jenna Hogan/Katie Snell (Gre) def. Maya Mattice/Mckenna Austin, 10-0.
No. 2 -- Rachel Mueller/Lilly Smith (Gre) def. Lauren Weil/Americus Frederick, 10-0.
Records: Greenwich: 1-2, 1-2; Glens Falls: 0-3-0, 0-3-0.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
HUDSON FALLS 3
(at Hudson Falls)
Singles
No. 1 -- Eliza Hogan (HF) def. Jessica Sexton, 6-3,6-3.
No. 2 -- Molly Killeen (SGF) def. Hailie Casey, 6-0,6-2.
No. 3 -- Kristen Wright (SGF) def. Skye Krehbiel, 6-1,6-1.
No. 4 -- Nina Daley (HF) def. Olivia Osakowicz, 5-7,6-2,7-6.
No. 5 -- Maggie Potvin (HF) def. Grace Alheim, 4-6,6-0,6-3.
Doubles
No. 1 -- Anna Patel/Jessica Freiberger (SGF) def. Anna Baker/Emma Rose, 6-3,4-6,7-5.
No. 2 -- Lila Deluke/Emily Deuel (SGF) def. Samantha Belden/Nadilee Bailey, 6-1,4-6,6-2.
Records: South Glens Falls: 3-1, 3-1; Hudson Falls: 0-2, 0-2.
