ROUNDUP: Glens Falls tops Bulldogs

Glens Falls, Argyle, Lake George and Johnsburg all posted high school tennis victories on Monday.
GLENS FALLS 6, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Brennen (SGF) def. N Westfall, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4.
No. 2 — Oswald (GF) def. Vasak, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3 — Borgos (GF) def. Kelleher, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 — Westfall (GF) def. Potter, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5 — Heyman (GF) def. Ogden, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Collins/ Frandsen (GF) by forfeit.
People are also reading…
No. 2 — Sokol/ Ashe (GF) by forfeit.
ARGYLE 7, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Argyle)
Singles
No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. AJ Moore, 10-3.
No. 2 — Jacob Durkee (Arg) def. Jack Putney, 10-0.
No. 3 — Daniel Castrio (Arg) def. Ben Terrell, 10-0.
No. 4 — Ben Randles (Arg) def. Andrez Krzypkowski, 10-2.
No. 5 — Carlie Depew (Arg) def. Ashlyn Brewster, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gabe Burch/Cayden Mcwhorter (Arg) def. Nathaniel Robinson/Mathew Sharron, 10-0.
No. 2 — Erica Siaulinski/Liam Mckernon (Arg) by forfeit.
Records: Argyle: 5-0, 5-0.
LAKE GEORGE 7, GRANVILLE 0
(at Lake George)
Singles
No. 1 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Gemma Castillo, 10-1.
No. 2 — Danny Nichols (LG) def. Kierra Rice, 10-0.
No. 3 — Sam Knauf (LG) def. Laura Arnhold, 10-1.
No. 4 — Aubrie Murphy (LG) def. Anna Coutracos, 10-0.
No. 5 — Poe Tutu (Lg) by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1 — Antonio Chiaravallle/Tara O’brien (LG) def. Aspen Williams/Keri Jennings, 11-9.
No. 2 — Taylor Mclarty/Jc Gambino (LG) by forfeit.
JOHNSBURG 6, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
Singles
No. 1 — Gabe Powers (Jnb) def. Gemma Castillo, 10-2.
No. 2 — Eli Morin (Jnb) def. Bella Ricketts, 10-1.
No. 3 — Gage Morris (Jnb) def. Laura Arnhold, 10-1.
No. 4 — Clay Morin (Jnb) def. Ana Koutrakos, 10-2.
No. 5 — Francis Volcheck (Jnb) def. Fft , Fft.
Doubles
No. 1 — Evin Morehouse/Cole Sears (Jnb) def. Kerri Jennings/Aspen Williams, 10-3.
JOHNSBURG 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 3
(at Johnsburg Central School)
Singles
No. 1 — Conner Moulton (H-L) def. Gabe Powers, 10/1.
No. 2 — Elington Morin (Jnb) def. Caeden Wilson, 10/6.
No. 3 — Gage Morris (Jnb) def. Sean Frasier, 10/6.
No. 4 — Clay Morin (Jnb) def. Katrin Schreiner, 10/8.
No. 5 — Cole Sears (Jnb) def. Wyatt Moore, 10/3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) def. Evin Morehouse/Frankie Volcheck, 10/4.
No. 2 — Jack Waterhouse/Matthew Harder (H-L) by forfeit.