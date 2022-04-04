ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Queensbury roll to wins

The Glens Falls and Queensbury boys tennis teams both cruised to lopsided wins Monday as Foothills Council play began.
In the Adirondack League, Whitehall and Lake George both won by 6-1 scores over their opponents.
GLENS FALLS 6, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Potvin (HF) def. Borgos, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).
No. 2 — Westfall (GF) def. Rohm, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 — Westfall (GF) def. Morton, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 4 — Oswald (GF) def. Bougor-diffee, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5 — Difiore (GF) def. Coleman, 6-0, 6-0.
People are also reading…
Doubles
No. 1 — Catarelli/DiMezza (GF) def. Eldred/Milligan, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 — Westfall/Mostiff (GF) by forfeit.
QUEENSBURY 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Simon Bruce, 6-0 6-0.
No. 2 — Owen Young (Q) def. Kazuma Lomanto, 6-0 6-0.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Jordan Yanno, 6-0 6-0.
No. 4 — Dylan Stehle (Q) def. Sawyer Pierce, 6-0 6-1.
No. 5 — Liam Jones (Q) def. Jeremiah Hughes, 6-1 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Noah Crandall/Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Noah Clo/Kaymen Matthews, 6-0 6-0.
No. 2 — Jack Murray/Jake Johnston (Q) def. Kayla Averashaw/Shy Chrsitie, 6-0 6-0.
Records: Queensbury: 1-0, 2-0.
WHITEHALL 6, JOHNSBURG 1
(at Whitehall)
Singles
No. 1 — Aiden MacLeod (Wh) def. Gabe Powers, 10-7.
No. 2 — Troy Austin (Wh) def. Gage Morris, 10-0.
No. 3 — Tristen Foote (Wh) def. Evan Morehouse, 10-1.
No. 4 — Eli Morin (Jbg) def. Allen Beaulieu, 10-3.
No. 5 — Anthony Jones (Wh) def. Cole Sears, 10-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Cash Burgey/Spencer Houghtby (Wh) by forfeit.
No. 2 — Dorey Gosselin/Alyssa Carter (Wh) by forfeit.
LAKE GEORGE 6, WARRENSBURG 1
(at Echo Lake, Warrensburg)
Singles
No. 1 — AJ Moore (W) def. Christian Siletti, 11-10 (9-7).
No. 2 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Jack Putney, 10-2.
No. 3 — Danny Nichols (LG) def. Ben Terrell, 10-5.
No. 4 — Sam Knauf (LG) def. Andrez Krzypkowski, 10-3.
No. 5 — Aubrie Murphy (LG) def. Ashlyn Brewster, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Tara O'Brien/Antonio Chiaravalle (LG) by forfeit.
No. 2 — Poe Tutu/Antonio Calderoni (LG) by forfeit.