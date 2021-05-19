 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Lake George post wins
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Lake George post wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Abbas, 7-6, 6-1.

No. 2 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. Bruce, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

No. 3 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Hughes, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 4 — Nathan Difiore (GF) def. Yanno, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.

No. 5 — Trevor Dimezza (GF) def. Forfeited , 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Nate Greenwood/Peyton Catarelli (GF) def. Pierce/ Wisnowski, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 — Durant Poole/Alex Corrento (GF) by forfeit

Records: Glens Falls: 7-2.

LAKE GEORGE 7, JOHNSBURG 0

(at Lake George)

Singles

No. 1 — Ian Gillman (LG) def. Gabe Freebern, 10-2.

No. 2 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Gabe Powers, 10-7.

No. 3 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Gage Morris, 10-0.

No. 4 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Julie Verfurth, 10-2.

No. 5 — Dylan Seale (LG) def. Cole Sears, 10-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Cassie Wagmann/Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Marie Ordway/Haley Mason, 10-0.

No. 2 — Elizabeth Radyn/Taylor Mclarty (LG) by forfeit

Records: Lake George: 8-1, 8-1.

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Caleb Koutrakes, 6-0 6-0.

No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Dylan Morton, 6-0 6-0.

No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Noah Crandall, 6-0 6-0.

No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Pierce Rohm, 6-0 6-1.

No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Jesse Morton, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) by forfeit

No. 2 — Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle (Q) by forfeit

CORINTH 4, WHITEHALL 2

(at Whitehall)

Singles

No. 1 — Aidan Macleod (Wh) def. Sheldon Woodard, 10-8.

No. 2 — Anthony Jones (Wh) def. Billy Smolinski, 10-5.

No. 3 — Mj Sprague (Cor) def. John Twyman, 10-8.

No. 4 — Zack Tevendale (Cor) by forfeit

Doubles

No. 1 — Robert Glogowski/Corbin Macqueen (Cor) by forfeit

No. 2 — Amira Almontaser/Duncan Peterson (Cor) by forfeit

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News