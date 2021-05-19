ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Lake George post wins

GLENS FALLS 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Abbas, 7-6, 6-1.
No. 2 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. Bruce, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
No. 3 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Hughes, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 4 — Nathan Difiore (GF) def. Yanno, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.
No. 5 — Trevor Dimezza (GF) def. Forfeited , 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Nate Greenwood/Peyton Catarelli (GF) def. Pierce/ Wisnowski, 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 — Durant Poole/Alex Corrento (GF) by forfeit
Records: Glens Falls: 7-2.
LAKE GEORGE 7, JOHNSBURG 0
(at Lake George)
Singles
No. 1 — Ian Gillman (LG) def. Gabe Freebern, 10-2.
No. 2 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Gabe Powers, 10-7.
No. 3 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Gage Morris, 10-0.
No. 4 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Julie Verfurth, 10-2.
No. 5 — Dylan Seale (LG) def. Cole Sears, 10-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Cassie Wagmann/Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Marie Ordway/Haley Mason, 10-0.
No. 2 — Elizabeth Radyn/Taylor Mclarty (LG) by forfeit
Records: Lake George: 8-1, 8-1.
QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Caleb Koutrakes, 6-0 6-0.
No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Dylan Morton, 6-0 6-0.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Noah Crandall, 6-0 6-0.
No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Pierce Rohm, 6-0 6-1.
No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Jesse Morton, 6-0 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) by forfeit
No. 2 — Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle (Q) by forfeit
CORINTH 4, WHITEHALL 2
(at Whitehall)
Singles
No. 1 — Aidan Macleod (Wh) def. Sheldon Woodard, 10-8.
No. 2 — Anthony Jones (Wh) def. Billy Smolinski, 10-5.
No. 3 — Mj Sprague (Cor) def. John Twyman, 10-8.
No. 4 — Zack Tevendale (Cor) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Robert Glogowski/Corbin Macqueen (Cor) by forfeit
No. 2 — Amira Almontaser/Duncan Peterson (Cor) by forfeit