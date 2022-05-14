ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Lake George, H-L move on to semifinals

GLENS FALLS 5, CBA 2

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Smith (CBA) def. N. Westfall, 6-4,6-2.

No. 2 — Versaci (CBA) def. J. Oswald, 6-0,6-0.

No. 3 — Borgos (GF) def. Huaug, 6-4,6-1.

No. 4 — V Westfall (GF) def. Caney, 6-1,6-3.

No. 5 — N Difiore (GF) def. Scholz, 6-1,6-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — R Westfall/T Mostiff (GF) def. Matta/Amir, 6-1,6-1.

No. 2 — P Catarelli/T Sokol (GF) def. Stark/Millington, 6-1,6-0.

Up next: Third-seeded Glens Falls plays in the Class B semifinals on Monday.

LAKE GEORGE 7, SCHOHARIE 0

(at Lake George)

Singles

No. 1 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Landon Scofield, 1-6, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 2 — Zach Bruno (LG) def. Justice Amos, 6-2, 7-6(7-4).

No. 3 — Danny Nichols (LG) def. Will Bond, 6-2 ,6-2.

No. 4 — Sam Knauf (LG) def. Clark Skinner, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 5 — Everett Mclarty (LG) def. Zack Zinzow, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Aubrie Murphy/Poe Tutu (LG) def. Sean Gallagher/Breadon Beck, 6-2, 7-6(7-4).

No. 2 — Antonio Chiaravalle/Antonio Caldaroni (LG) def. Jacob Ringuette/Jushua Guasp, 6-4, 6-3.

Exh. — Taylor Mclarty/Hannah Wilson (LG) def. Sam Meyer Veen/Tyler Mason.

Records: Lake George: 6-3, 8-3.

Up next: Third-seeded Lake George moves on to visit No. 2 seed Hadley-Luzerne on Monday in the Class C-D semifinals.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, CHATHAM 0

(at Lake Luzerne)

Singles

No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. John Miles, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 — Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Chris Hayes, 6-3, 6-0.

No. 3 — Sean Frasier (H-L) def. Ethan Halpin, 6-3, 6-1.

No. 4 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Mason Levy, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 5 — Carolina Lott-diamond (H-L) by forfeit.

Doubles

No. 1 — Hayden Kader/Elaina Starzec (H-L) by forfeit.

No. 2 — Matthew Harder/Jack Waterhouse (H-L) by forfeit.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 10-1.

Up next: No. 2 seed Hadley-Luzerne will host No. 3 Lake George on Monday in the Class C-D semifinals.

