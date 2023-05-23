SCHENECTADY — The State Boys Team Tennis Tournament is in just its second year, and Glens Falls became the first local team to qualify.

On Tuesday, Class B champ Glens Falls defeated Mekeel Christian 6-1 in the Section II state qualifier match for Division II (small schools).

Glens Falls (12-4) advances to play Section VII champion Plattsburgh in the regionals on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School.

Glens Falls got singles wins from Vincent Westfall, Ronan Westfall, Tim Motsiff and John Tallon, all in straight sets. Julien Oswald came up short in a loss to Mekeel's Aaron Pachucki at No. 1 singles.

In doubles play, Nate Di Fiore and Peyton McClenning won in straight sets at No. 1, while at No. 2, Brayden Dock and Owen Compagnino earned a wild 6-3, 5-7, 12-10 victory over the Lions' Matt Twardy and Jaxon Hadders.

SHAKER 9, QUEENSBURY 0: The Spartans' season came to an end in the Division I (large schools) state qualifier against Class AA champ Shaker.

Queensbury, which lost all of its matches in straight sets, finished the season with a 17-2 record. The Blue Bison (14-2) advance to face Section III's Jamesville-DeWitt in regionals on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

DUANESBURG 4, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Shane Wetherington's two-run double in the third helped lift Duanesburg to a win over Saratoga Catholic in the Class C semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Monday.

Dan Menzies followed with RBI hits in the third for the Eagles. Peyton Fall threw a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Tyler Weygand drove in Spa Catholic's only run in the second inning with one of his three hits. Pierce Byrne struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings.

Duanesburg will meet Warrensburg in the Class C final on Thursday at Joe Bruno Stadium (4 p.m.).

BOYS LACROSSE

BALLSTON SPA 13, QUEENSBURY 1: Michael Deutsch had the only goal for the Spartans in a loss to the Scotties in the Class B semifinals on Monday.

QHS finished the season 9-9 overall.