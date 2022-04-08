ROUNDUP: Glens Falls blanks Schuylerville; Argyle, Johnsburg pull out close wins

GLENS FALLS 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. Ure, 8-0.
No. 2 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Early, 8-3.
No. 3 — Julien Oswald (GF) def. Rennes, 8-0.
No. 4 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Bartolomew, 8-1.
No. 5 — Nate Didfiore (GF) def. Stayer, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peyton Catarelli/Trevor DiMezza (GF) def. Samuelson/Krahling, 8-0.
No. 2 — Ronan Westfall/Tim Mostiff (GF) def. Longacker/Nettesleim, 8-0.
ARGYLE 4, LAKE GEORGE 3
(at Argyle)
Singles
No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. Christian Siletti, 10-5.
No. 2 — Jacob Durkee (Arg) def. Zach Bruno, 10-8.
No. 3 — Daniel Castrio (Arg) def. Sam Knauf, 10-7.
No. 4 — Aubrie Murphy (LG) def. Ben Randles, 10-5.
No. 5 — Poe Tutu (LG) def. Carlie Depew, 10-5.
Doubles
No. 1 — Gabe Burch/Cayden McWhorter (Arg) def. Antonio Chiarriavalle/Taylor Murphy, 10-5.
No. 2 — Antonio Caldaroni/Tara O’Brien (LG) def. McKenna McWhorter/Madison Branion, 10-7.
Records: Argyle: 2-0, 2-0; Lake George: 2-2, 2-2.
JOHNSBURG 4, CORINTH 3
(at Johnsburg Central School)
Singles
No. 1 — Gabe Powers (J) def. MJ Sprague, 10-6.
No. 2 — Billy Smolinski (Cor) def. Gage Morris, 10-7.
No. 3 — Elington Morin (J) def. Alex Schiavi, 10-2.
No. 4 — Cole Sears (J) def. Morgan Barger, 10-1.
No. 5 — Clay Morin (J) def. David Frye, 10-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Liz Cooper/Michael Oulacha (Cor) by forfeit.
No. 2 — Darien Bovee/Caroline Cooper (Cor) by forfeit.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, GRANVILLE 0
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (HL) def. Gemma Castillo, 10-0.
No. 2 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Bella Rickets, 10-0.
No. 3 — Katrin Schreiner (HL) def. Kierra Rice, 10-0.
No. 4 — Carolina Lott-diamond (HL) by forfeit.
No. 5 — Wyatt Moore (HL) by forfeit.
Doubles
No. 1 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (HL) def. Aspen Williams/Kerri Jennings, 10-0.
No. 2 — Matthew Harder/Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Laura Arnold/Ana Koutrakos, 10-0.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 2-0, 3-0; Granville: 0-3, 0-3.