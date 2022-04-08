 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Glens Falls blanks Schuylerville; Argyle, Johnsburg pull out close wins

  • 0

GLENS FALLS 7, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. Ure, 8-0.

No. 2 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Early, 8-3.

No. 3 — Julien Oswald (GF) def. Rennes, 8-0.

No. 4 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Bartolomew, 8-1.

No. 5 — Nate Didfiore (GF) def. Stayer, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Peyton Catarelli/Trevor DiMezza (GF) def. Samuelson/Krahling, 8-0.

No. 2 — Ronan Westfall/Tim Mostiff (GF) def. Longacker/Nettesleim, 8-0.

ARGYLE 4, LAKE GEORGE 3

(at Argyle)

People are also reading…

Singles

No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. Christian Siletti, 10-5.

No. 2 — Jacob Durkee (Arg) def. Zach Bruno, 10-8.

No. 3 — Daniel Castrio (Arg) def. Sam Knauf, 10-7.

No. 4 — Aubrie Murphy (LG) def. Ben Randles, 10-5.

No. 5 — Poe Tutu (LG) def. Carlie Depew, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1 — Gabe Burch/Cayden McWhorter (Arg) def. Antonio Chiarriavalle/Taylor Murphy, 10-5.

No. 2 — Antonio Caldaroni/Tara O’Brien (LG) def. McKenna McWhorter/Madison Branion, 10-7.

Records: Argyle: 2-0, 2-0; Lake George: 2-2, 2-2.

JOHNSBURG 4, CORINTH 3

(at Johnsburg Central School)

Singles

No. 1 — Gabe Powers (J) def. MJ Sprague, 10-6.

No. 2 — Billy Smolinski (Cor) def. Gage Morris, 10-7.

No. 3 — Elington Morin (J) def. Alex Schiavi, 10-2.

No. 4 — Cole Sears (J) def. Morgan Barger, 10-1.

No. 5 — Clay Morin (J) def. David Frye, 10-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Liz Cooper/Michael Oulacha (Cor) by forfeit.

No. 2 — Darien Bovee/Caroline Cooper (Cor) by forfeit.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, GRANVILLE 0

(at Lake Luzerne)

Singles

No. 1 — Connor Moulton (HL) def. Gemma Castillo, 10-0.

No. 2 — Sean Frasier (HL) def. Bella Rickets, 10-0.

No. 3 — Katrin Schreiner (HL) def. Kierra Rice, 10-0.

No. 4 — Carolina Lott-diamond (HL) by forfeit.

No. 5 — Wyatt Moore (HL) by forfeit.

Doubles

No. 1 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (HL) def. Aspen Williams/Kerri Jennings, 10-0.

No. 2 — Matthew Harder/Jack Waterhouse (HL) def. Laura Arnold/Ana Koutrakos, 10-0.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 2-0, 3-0; Granville: 0-3, 0-3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News