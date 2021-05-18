 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Eagles roll to victory
ROUNDUP: Eagles roll to victory

From the Prep Roundup: Tuesday's high school sports stories and photos series
Hadley-Luzerne swept to victory in all seven matches against Argyle.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, ARGYLE 0

(at Argyle)

Singles

No. 1 — Conner Moulton (H-L) def. Cole Schilling, 11-10.

No. 2 — Dylan Smead (H-L) def. Jacob Durkee, 10-2.

No. 3 — Connor Hayes (H-L) def. Matt Randles, 10-5.

No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Ben Randles, 10-2.

No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Carlie Depew, 10-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Sean Frasier/Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Rylan Rist/Mckenna McWhorter, 10-3.

No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) by forfeit.

Tags

