ROUNDUP: Eagles roll to victory

Hadley-Luzerne swept to victory in all seven matches against Argyle.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, ARGYLE 0
(at Argyle)
Singles
No. 1 — Conner Moulton (H-L) def. Cole Schilling, 11-10.
No. 2 — Dylan Smead (H-L) def. Jacob Durkee, 10-2.
No. 3 — Connor Hayes (H-L) def. Matt Randles, 10-5.
No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Ben Randles, 10-2.
No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Carlie Depew, 10-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Sean Frasier/Caeden Wilson (H-L) def. Rylan Rist/Mckenna McWhorter, 10-3.
No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) by forfeit.
In this Series
Prep Roundup: Tuesday's high school sports stories and photos
-
ROUNDUP: South High beats Spartans to stay unbeaten
-
PHOTOS: South High at Queensbury boys lacrosse
-
ROUNDUP: Big 6th inning helps Railroaders win high-scoring game
- 7 updates