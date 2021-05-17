ROUNDUP: Doubles wins lift Corinth past Johnsburg

CORINTH 4, JOHNSBURG 3
(at Corinth)
Singles
No. 1 — Gabe Freebern (Jnb) def. Sheldon Woodard, 10-1.
No. 2 — Gabe Powers (Jnb) def. Billy Smolinski, 10-2.
No. 3 — Mj Sprague (Cor) def. Gage Morris, 10-4.
No. 4 — Zack Tevedale (Cor) def. Julia Verfurth, 10-8.
No. 5 — Cole Sears (Jnb) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Robert Glogowski/Corbin Macqueen (Cor) def. Maria Ordway/Haley Mason, 10-1.
No. 2 — Amira Almontaser/Duncan Peterson (Cor) by forfeit
LAKE GEORGE 6, ARGYLE 1
(at Lake George)
Singles
No. 1 — Cole Shilling (Arg) def. Ian Gilman, 10-5.
No. 2 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Jacob Durkee, 10-0.
No. 3 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Matt Randles, 10-3.
No. 4 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Ben Randles, 10-1.
No. 5 — Dylan Seale (LG) def. Carlie Depew, 10-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Cassie Wagemann/Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Erica Sialnski/Mckenna Mcwhorter, 10-0.
No. 2 — Elizabeth Radyn/Taylor McLardy (LG) by forfeit
Records: Lake George: 6-1, 6-1.
WARRENSBURG 5, GRANVILLE 2
(at Granville)
Singles
No. 1 — Joe Nissen def. Carter O’Leary, 10-5.
No. 2 — Aj Moore def. Tiernan Weeden, 10-2.
No. 3 — Sam O’Leary def. Jack Putney, 10-7.
Doubles
No. 1 — Jenna Tooley/Cassie Weeden def. Trace Mcgrath/Brendan Hotaling, 10-5.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, NORTH WARREN 0
(at North Warren)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Dante Buttino, 10-1.
No. 2 — Dylan Smeade (H-L) def. Tia Buttino, 10-3.
No. 3 — Connor Hayes (H-L) def. Jaden Maxwell, 10-5.
No. 4 — Isaiah Smeade (H-L) def. Carson Peet, 10-3.
No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) def. Bella Swartz, 11-10.
Doubles
No. 1 — Sean Frasier/Caedon Wilson (H-L) def. Peyton Robbins/Gracie Staunches, 10-7.
No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) def. Tanner Robbins/Nick Palmer, 10-6.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 3-1, 4-1; North Warren: 5-1, 5-1.
QUEENSBURY 7, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Queensbury)
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Daniel Reyes, 8-0.
No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Andrew Velasco, 8-0.
No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. David Bertuch, 8-0.