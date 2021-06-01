ROUNDUP: Doubles teams lift Glens Falls to 4-3 win over Scotia

The Glens Falls doubles teams of Peyton Catarelli and Nate Greenwood, and Benny Heyman and Durant Poole won Tuesday as the Indians edged Scotia 4-3 in Foothills Council boys tennis.
GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 3
(at Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Ryan McKone (S) def. Heath Borgos, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 — Shane McKone (S) def. Nick Westfall, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Jared Ogden, 6-2, 6-3.
No. 4 — Nathan Di Fiore (GF) def. Aiden Snyder, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 5 — Remy Maynard (S) def. Trevor DiMezza, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peyton Catarelli/Nate Greenwood (GF) def. Brett Colucciello/Lucas McKenzie, 7-6(4), 6-4.
No. 2 — Benny Heyman/Durant Poole (GF) def. Sean Fluman/Alec Hodge, 6-4, 6-2.