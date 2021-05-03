ROUNDUP: Cougars, Warriors, H-L open with victories

NORTH WARREN 7, GRANVILLE 0
(at North Warren)
Singles
No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Carter O'Leary, 10-2.
No. 2 — Jack Jennings (NW) def. Tiernon Weeden, 10-3.
No. 3 — Tia Buttino (NW) def. Sam O'Leary, 10-0.
No. 4 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Andrew Lapierre, 10-0.
No. 5 — Bella Swartz (NW) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Peyton Robbins/Carson Peet (NW) def. Jenna Tooley/Cassie Weeden, 10-1.
No. 2 — Gracie Staunches/Tanner Robbins (NW) by forfeit
Records: North Warren: 1-0, 1-0; Granville: 0-1, 0-1.
LAKE GEORGE 7, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Lake George)
Singles
No. 1 — Brian Dee (LG) def. Joe Nissen, 10-7.
No. 2 — Carson Bruening (LG) def. Aj Moore, 11-9.
No. 3 — Christian Siletti (LG) def. Jack Putney, 10-1.
No. 4 — Dylan Seale (LG) def. Andrea Lereau, 10-0.
No. 5 — Zach Bruno (LG) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Cassie Wagemann/Tyler Cornelius (LG) def. Harrison Rafferty/Trace Mcgrath, 10-0.
No. 2 — Antonio Chiaravalle/Everett Mclarty (LG) by forfeit
Records: Lake George: 1-0, 1-0; Warrensburg: 0-1, 0-1.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, CORINTH 0
(at Lake Luzerne)
Singles
No. 1 — Connor Moulton (H-L) def. Sheldon Woodard, 10-0.
No. 2 — Dylan Smead (H-L) def. Billy Smolinski, 10-0.
No. 3 — Connor Hayes (H-L) def. Mj Sprague, 10-6.
No. 4 — Isaiah Smead (H-L) def. Zack Tevendale, 10-0.
No. 5 — Katrin Schreiner (H-L) by forfeit
Doubles
No. 1 — Caeden Wilson/Sean Frasier (H-L) def. Robert Glogowski/Corbin Macqueen, 10-0.
No. 2 — Hayden Kader/Hayden Winslow (H-L) def. Amira Almontaser/Duncan Peterson, 10-6.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne: 1-0, 1-0; Corinth: 0-1, 0-1.