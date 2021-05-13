 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Cougars nip Whitehall, 4-3
agate

ROUNDUP: Cougars nip Whitehall, 4-3

NORTH WARREN 4, WHITEHALL 3

(at Whitehall)

Singles

No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Troy Austin, 10-5.

No. 2 — Jack Jennings (NW) def. Tristan Foote, 10-3.

No. 3 — Aidan Macleod (Wh) def. Tia Buttino, 10-5.

No. 4 — Anthony Jones (Wh) def. Jaden Maxwell, 10-6.

No. 5 — Bella Swartz (NW) def. John Twyman, 10-5.

Doubles

No. 1 — Cash Burgey/Allen Beauliew (Wh) def. Peyton Robbins/Carson Peets, 10-8.

GLENS FALLS 6, McKEEL CHRISTIAN 1

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Tyler Litte, 3-6,6-3,7-6. (4).

No. 2 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. Noah Bennett, 6-2;6-0.

No. 3 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Aaron Pochucki, 6-3,6-3.

No. 4 — Franky Mcclenghen (M) def. Trevor Dimezza, 6-0,6-1.

No. 5 — Nathan Difiore (GF) def. Elijah Singh, 7-6(4),6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Nate Greenwood/Peyton Catarelli (GF) def. Justin Davidson/Dan Serendenski, 6-0,6-2.

No. 2 — Durant Poole/Benny Heyman (GF) def. Anthony Hester/Caleb Jahrel, 6-2,7-5.

Records: Glens Falls: 6-0.

GLENS FALLS 7, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Heath Borgos (GF) def. Andrew Velasco, 10-0.

No. 2 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. Dan Reyes, 10-4.

No. 3 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. David Burtuch, 10-1.

No. 4 — Trevor Dimezza (GF) def. Javier Dejesus, 10-1.

No. 5 — Jon Stevens (GF) by forfeit

Doubles

No. 1 — Nate Greenwood/Peyton Catarelli (GF) def. Alejando Christopher, 10-1.

No. 2 — Durant Poole/Benny Heyman (GF) def. Carter Martin/Justin Pettica, 10-4.

GLENS FALLS 5, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2

(at Glens Falls)

Singles

No. 1 — Cooper Brennan (SGF) def. Heath Borgos, 6-2,6-1.

No. 2 — Nick Westfall (GF) def. Ryan Ing, 6-0,6-1.

No. 3 — Vincent Westfall (GF) def. Ethan Vasak, 4-6,6=3,7-6(1).

No. 4 — Avery Willis (SGF) def. Trevor Dimezza, 6-4,6-2.

No. 5 — Benny Heyman (GF) by forfeit

Doubles

No. 1 — Nate Greenwood/Peyton Catarelli (GF) def. Bradly Mallette/Peyton Humhoirs, 6-1,6-1.

No. 2 — Durant Poole/Jon Stevens (GF) by forfeit

NORTH WARREN 7, JOHNSBURG 0

(at Johnsburg Central School)

Singles

No. 1 — Dante Buttino (NW) def. Gabe Freebern, 10-4.

No. 2 — Jack Jennings (NW) def. Gabe Powers, 10-4.

No. 3 — Tia Buttino (NW) def. Gage Morris, 10-0.

No. 4 — Jaden Maxwell (NW) def. Julie Verfurth, 10-7.

No. 5 — Bella Swartz (NW) def. Cole Sears, 10-6.

Doubles

No. 1 — Peyton Robbins/Carson Peet (NW) def. Maria Ordway/Haley Mason, 10-0.

No. 2 — Gracie Staunches/Tanner Robbins (NW) by forfeit.

Records: North Warren: 3-0, 3-0; Johnsburg: 1-3, 1-3.

