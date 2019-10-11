{{featured_button_text}}

BURNT HILLS 7, QUEENSBURY 0

(at Central Park, Sch'dy)

Singles

No. 1 — Rebecca Dudley (BH) def. Meghan Chase, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Alizabeth Zarnofsky (BH) def. Alexandra Murray, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.

No. 3 — Emma Nuzzi (BH) def. Olivia Przybysz, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 4 — Julia Paolino (BH) def. Annabelle Trowbridge, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 5 — Mary Hayden (BH) def. Julia Demboski, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Maddy Boussa/Kaitlin Hopper (BH) def. Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 — Gianna Leggieri/Meghan Poirier (BH) def. Evanna Cerrone/Katie Maceachron, 6-3, 6-2.

Records: Burnt Hills: 10-4, Queensbury: 13-3.

Notes: Section II, Class A final

