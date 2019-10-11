BURNT HILLS 7, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Central Park, Sch'dy)
Singles
No. 1 — Rebecca Dudley (BH) def. Meghan Chase, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 — Alizabeth Zarnofsky (BH) def. Alexandra Murray, 7-6 (9-7), 6-1.
No. 3 — Emma Nuzzi (BH) def. Olivia Przybysz, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.
No. 4 — Julia Paolino (BH) def. Annabelle Trowbridge, 6-0, 6-0.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No. 5 — Mary Hayden (BH) def. Julia Demboski, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Maddy Boussa/Kaitlin Hopper (BH) def. Natalie Dejohn/Molly Gannon, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 — Gianna Leggieri/Meghan Poirier (BH) def. Evanna Cerrone/Katie Maceachron, 6-3, 6-2.
Records: Burnt Hills: 10-4, Queensbury: 13-3.
Notes: Section II, Class A final
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.