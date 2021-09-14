ROUNDUP: Bulldogs top Greenwich in Foothills

SOUTH HIGH 6, GREENWICH 1
(at South Glens Falls)
Singles
No. 1 — Emma Martens (SGF) def. Shea Fortier, 6-1, 6-3.
No. 2 — Mia Manera (Gre) def. Bridgin O'mahony, 2-6,4-6, 5-7.
No. 3 — Olivia Osakowicz (SGF) def. Katie Snell, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 4 — Taylor Waldron (SGF) def. Bella Ford, 6-3, 7-5.
No. 5 — Natalie Keegan (SGF) def. Carrie Mueller, 3-6, 6-2,6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peyton Didio/Bridget Hubert (SGF) def. Molly Morse-belcher/Maya Gobin, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Tori Young/Tessa Hogan (SGF) def. Roxy Vanderhuff/Allie Mcqueen, 6-1, 6-3.
Records: South Glens Falls: 2-2, 2-2; Greenwich: 1-3, 1-3.
