Saturday's matches:

ARGYLE 5, LAKE GEORGE 2

Section II Quarterfinals

Singles

No. 1 — Cole Schilling (Arg) def. Zachary Bruno, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 — Jacob Durkee (Arg) def. Daniel Nichols, 7-6(7-3), 6-0

No. 3 — Everett McLarty (LG) def. Ben Randles, 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 — Gavin Jelley (LG) def. Carlie Depew, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 — Conner Buck (Arg) def. Alex Santiago, 7-6(7-3), 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Cayden McWhorter/McKenna McWhorter (Arg) def. Caelan McLarty/Antonio Caldaroni, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 — Calvin Boucher/Preston Gulick (Arg) def. Anna Richichi/Jayden Joseph-Sharp, 6-1, 6-2

Up next: The Scots move on to the Class C-D semifinals, where they will visit Mekeel Christian on Monday (4 p.m.).

QUEENSBURY 7, TROY 0

Section II Quarterfinals

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Justin Matrose, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Kevin Garcia-Perez, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 — Owen Young (Q) def. Ethan Hoxha, 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Andrew Denio, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 — Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Jiarui Xiao, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Jack Murray/Gavin Hochsprung (Q) def. Ledwing Rosario/Martin Schoene, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 — Max Anderson/Sean Donahue (Q) def. Lee Snyder/Anthony Mainello, 6-0, 6-1

Up next: The Spartans (15-1) will host Burnt Hills in the Class A semifinals on Monday at 4 p.m.

WHITEHAL 6, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1

Section II Quarterfinals

Singles

No. 1 — Troy Austin (White) def. Caeden Wilson, 6-2 6-4

No. 2 — Tristan Foote (White) def. Jack Waterhouse, 6-4 6-4

No. 3 — Allen Beaulieu (White) def. Hayden Winslow, 6-3 6-1

No. 4 — Cash Burgey (White) def. Carolina Lott-Diamond, 6-0 6-1

No. 5 — Hayden Koder (H-L) by forfeit

Doubles

No. 1 — Gavin Kramer/Spencer Houghtby (White) def. Matt Harder/Elena Starzec, 6-4 6-2

No. 2 — Enzo Rehm/Kyle Lavin (White) def. Jordanna Kenny/Sarah Starzec, 6-0 6-1

Up next: The fourth-seeded Railroaders advance to play No. 1 Maple Hill in the Class C-D semifinals on Monday at Maple Hill (4 p.m.).