SCHENECTADY — Queensbury's team of Skyler Allen and Owen Young fell in straight sets Friday to Niskayuna's Jeremy Burstyn and Vivek Lanka, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Section II boys tennis doubles tournament.

On Thursday, Allen and Owen, the fifth seeds, were victorious in three matches. They defeated Ballston's Matthew Bablin and Jack Lay 10-0, then earned a 10-3 win over Hadley-Luzerne's Caeden Wilson and Jack Waterhouse. They finished the day with a 10-7 win over Albany Academy's Arjun Nair and Rafi Magdon-Ismail.

Also in doubles action Thursday, the Spartans' team of Ian Rathbun and Jack Murray lost 10-6 to Albany Academy's John Dailey and Yile Fu.

In Thursday's singles competition, Queensbury's Will Lamy split a pair of matches, shutting out Lake George's Gavin Jelley 10-0 before being eliminated 10-7 by Guilderland's Austin Li. Queensbury's Ryan Greenstein was eliminated in the first round by Columbia's Evan Witte, 10-3.