Queensbury wraps up Foothills Council title

SCOTIA — The Queensbury girls tennis team wrapped up the Foothills Council title Wednesday with a hard-fought 5-2 victory over Scotia.
It was the Spartans’ third straight title and fourth in the last five years.
“It was a great match, extremely competitive from start to finish,” said Queensbury coach Doug Fraser, whose team finished 12-0 in the league and improved to 12-3 overall. “It wasn’t conceded until an hour and a half in.”
Singles players Natale DeJohn, Nicole Greenstein and Jocelyn Pepe set the tone for the Spartans with straight-set victories.
At No. 1 singles, Lexy Murray outlasted Scotia’s Sophie Velasco in a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 barnburner.
“Lexy Murray’s match was an absolute marathon,” Fraser said. “It was over two hours — they literally finished in the dark.”
The clincher was Queensbury’s No. 2 doubles team of seniors Caroline Garrelts and Nicole Hogan, who earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
“They came up with big shots under pressure,” Fraser said. “They were up 3-2 in the second game and they hit another gear and took control. They hit some winners at key points in the match.”
Even the Spartans losses went the full three sets, including Annabelle Trowbridge’s loss to the Tartans’ Kaitlyn Blucher at No. 4 singles, which went to a tiebreaker.
Queensbury 5, Scotia 2
Singles
No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Sophie Velasco, 6-4 3-6 7-5.
No. 2 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Maddie Cook, 6-2 6-0.
No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Piper Wiegert, 6-0 6-1.
No. 4 — Kaitlyn Blucher (S) def. Annabelle Trowbridge, 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6).
No. 5 — Jocelyn Pepe (Q) def. Lillian Liberatone, 6-3 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1 — Natalie McGlauflin/Briana Stark (S) def. Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray, 6-3 3-6 6-4.
No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) def. Grace Beauchamp/Amelia Diggins, 6-1 6-3.
Records: Queensbury: 12-0, 12-3