Queensbury wraps up Foothills Council title

SCOTIA — The Queensbury girls tennis team wrapped up the Foothills Council title Wednesday with a hard-fought 5-2 victory over Scotia.

It was the Spartans’ third straight title and fourth in the last five years.

“It was a great match, extremely competitive from start to finish,” said Queensbury coach Doug Fraser, whose team finished 12-0 in the league and improved to 12-3 overall. “It wasn’t conceded until an hour and a half in.”

Singles players Natale DeJohn, Nicole Greenstein and Jocelyn Pepe set the tone for the Spartans with straight-set victories.

At No. 1 singles, Lexy Murray outlasted Scotia’s Sophie Velasco in a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 barnburner.

“Lexy Murray’s match was an absolute marathon,” Fraser said. “It was over two hours — they literally finished in the dark.”

The clincher was Queensbury’s No. 2 doubles team of seniors Caroline Garrelts and Nicole Hogan, who earned a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

“They came up with big shots under pressure,” Fraser said. “They were up 3-2 in the second game and they hit another gear and took control. They hit some winners at key points in the match.”