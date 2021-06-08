 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury wins Section II boys tennis title
0 comments

Queensbury wins Section II boys tennis title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHENECTADY — Queensbury captured its first Section II boys tennis team title since 1999 Tuesday when it rolled to a 7-0 Class A championship win over Burnt Hills.

Queensbury wrapped up a 16-0 season, as Skyler Allen set the tone at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Lefty Kevin Milza won the clinching match at No. 2 singles. Jon Osika and Anthony LaFasciano were impressive in their singles victories, and the No. 1 doubles team of Will Povie and Liam Jones proved to be the top doubles team in Class A this season.

"Great depth led the way all year long," Queensbury coach Doug Fraser said by email after the match. "This team was an amazing group of 27 brothers."

Queensbury's Spartans led in all of the matches when the overall match was won, concluding the fourth match just before rain washed out the rest of play.

Class A Championship

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Jake Leggieri, 6-0 6-0.

No. 2 — Kevin Milza (Q) def. Matt Deangelis, 6-1 6-0.

No. 3 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Donovan Cataldo, 7-5 0-0 — overall match concluded.

No. 4 — Anthony Lafasciano (Q) def. Jack Morgan, 6-3 6-0.

No. 5 — Jon Osika (Q) def. Jack Shea, 6-1 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Will Povie/Liam Jones (Q) def. Wyatt Dellalla/Ben Rodriguez, 6-4 4-2 (Overall Match concluded).

No. 2 — Noah Crandall/Dylan Stehle (Q) def. Liam Sullivan/Declan Nerney, 6-3 2-2 (Overall match concluded).

Records: Queensbury: 16-0.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News