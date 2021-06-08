Queensbury wins Section II boys tennis title

SCHENECTADY — Queensbury captured its first Section II boys tennis team title since 1999 Tuesday when it rolled to a 7-0 Class A championship win over Burnt Hills.

Queensbury wrapped up a 16-0 season, as Skyler Allen set the tone at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Lefty Kevin Milza won the clinching match at No. 2 singles. Jon Osika and Anthony LaFasciano were impressive in their singles victories, and the No. 1 doubles team of Will Povie and Liam Jones proved to be the top doubles team in Class A this season.

"Great depth led the way all year long," Queensbury coach Doug Fraser said by email after the match. "This team was an amazing group of 27 brothers."

Queensbury's Spartans led in all of the matches when the overall match was won, concluding the fourth match just before rain washed out the rest of play.

