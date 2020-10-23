Queensbury wins Foothills golf title

JOHNSTOWN — Geena Burkich won the individual title and Queensbury golfers took three of the top four spots to win the Foothills Council girls golf tournament on Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.

The Spartans finished with 90 points, 17 better than second-place Johnstown.

Burkich shot a 42 over nine holes for top individual honors. Adriana Della Bella was second (48) and Mia D’Angelico took fourth (53). Maisie Heisey rounded out the top four golfers for Queensbury with a 60.

This story will be updated later in the afternoon.

Foothills Girls Golf Tournament Team scores 1. Queensbury 90, 2. Broadalbin Perth 107, 3. Johnstown 113, 4. Gloversville 139 Top 10 individuals 1. Geena Burkich (Q) 42, 2. Adriana Della Bella (Q) 48, 3. Mairead Marsden (B-P) 50, 4. Mia D’Angelico (Q) 53, 5. Mollie kortz (Jnt) 56, T6. Clare Andersson (Jnt) 57, T6. Giayna Abel (B-P) 57, T6. Camille Calderone (B-P) 57, 9. Haley Tomlinson (B-P) 58, 10. Maisie Heisey (Q) 60.

