Queensbury wins Foothills golf title
Queensbury golfers (from left) Maisie Heisey, Adriana Della Bella, Geena Burkich and Mia D’Angelico after winning the Foothills girls golf tournament on Friday.

 Courtesy photo

JOHNSTOWN — Geena Burkich won the individual title and Queensbury golfers took three of the top four spots to win the Foothills Council girls golf tournament on Friday at Fox Run Golf Course.

The Spartans finished with 90 points, 17 better than second-place Johnstown.

Burkich shot a 42 over nine holes for top individual honors. Adriana Della Bella was second (48) and Mia D’Angelico took fourth (53). Maisie Heisey rounded out the top four golfers for Queensbury with a 60.

This story will be updated later in the afternoon.

