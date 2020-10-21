Queensbury sweeps past Hudson Falls

QUEENSBURY — Doug Fraser and his Queensbury girls tennis team know exactly what it means to be playing this fall, when so many other high school sports are missing out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're just lucky to have the gift of a season, that's how we're looking at it, as a gift," Fraser said. "The bottom line is we're maximizing our opportunity out there, knowing it can be taken away."

On Wednesday, the Spartans swept a doubleheader with Hudson Falls, with a pair of 7-0 Foothills Council victories. Tennis is one of the few sports — cross country and golf are the others — allowed to play in the Foothills this fall.

Queensbury (4-0) has another doubleheader scheduled against Glens Falls on Thursday as the Spartans try to make up for some lost time. They missed a week earlier this month when the school district went to online remote learning because of positive virus tests.

"We're trying to get all of our matches in before November. It's kind of a rush," Fraser said. "We're all in the same boat."

The Spartans are led by captains Meghan Chase and Olivia Pryzybysz, who cruised to wins in their singles matches, as did Lexi Murray, Natalie Dejohn and Annabelle Trowbridge.