Queensbury sweeps past Hudson Falls
QUEENSBURY — Doug Fraser and his Queensbury girls tennis team know exactly what it means to be playing this fall, when so many other high school sports are missing out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're just lucky to have the gift of a season, that's how we're looking at it, as a gift," Fraser said. "The bottom line is we're maximizing our opportunity out there, knowing it can be taken away."

On Wednesday, the Spartans swept a doubleheader with Hudson Falls, with a pair of 7-0 Foothills Council victories. Tennis is one of the few sports — cross country and golf are the others — allowed to play in the Foothills this fall.

Queensbury (4-0) has another doubleheader scheduled against Glens Falls on Thursday as the Spartans try to make up for some lost time. They missed a week earlier this month when the school district went to online remote learning because of positive virus tests.

"We're trying to get all of our matches in before November. It's kind of a rush," Fraser said. "We're all in the same boat."

The Spartans are led by captains Meghan Chase and Olivia Pryzybysz, who cruised to wins in their singles matches, as did Lexi Murray, Natalie Dejohn and Annabelle Trowbridge.

"I have a lot of returning girls, and they're such great competitors," Fraser said. "They compete with class and dignity — it's motivating to be their coach."

With girls tennis allowed to carry 20 players this fall, the Spartans were joined by several players from other fall sports, like soccer and volleyball. Sisters Brigid and Bayley Duffy are playing doubles — both swept their matches with their playing partners, Julia Demboski and Molly Gannon, respectively.

"They improved our depth," Fraser said. "We already had our entire starting lineup back from last year, then you add some tremendous athletes from other sports. ... I hate to see other sports missing out, but they added to our depth and spirit."

Girls Tennis

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Queensbury — Doubleheader Match #1)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Nina Daley, 8-0.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Maggie Potvin, 8-0.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzybysz (Q) def. Annalise Baker, 8-1.

No. 4 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Emma Rose, 8-0.

No. 5 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Nadilee Bailey, 8-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Brigid Duffy/Julia Demboski (Q) def. Chloe Smith/Vicki Sullivan, 8-1.

No. 2 — Molly Gannon/Bayley Duffy (Q) def. Ella Johnson/Maggie Traver, 8-0.

QUEENSBURY 7, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Queensbury — Match #2)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Nina Daley, 8-0.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Maggie Potvin, 8-0.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Annalise Baker, 8-3.

No. 4 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Emma Rose, 8-0.

No. 5 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Nadilee Bailey, 8-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Brigid Duffy/Julia Demboski (Q) def. Chloe Smith/Vicki Sullivan, 8-0.

No. 2 — Molly Gannon/Bayley Duffy (Q) def. Ella Johnson/Maggie Traver, 8-0.

Records: Queensbury: 4-0, 4-0

