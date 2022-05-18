Queensbury rolls past Burnt Hills for Class A boys tennis title

SCHENECTADY — Queensbury captured its second straight Class A title Wednesday in the Section II Boys Tennis Tournament with a 6-1 win over Burnt Hills.

In the battle of the Spartans, Queensbury won five matches in straight sets, and Owen Young earned a 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 win over Burnt Hills’ Wyatt DeLalla at No. 2 singles.

Skyler Allen, Dylan Stehle and Liam Jones won in straight sets at Nos. 1, 4 and 5 singles, respectively.

Queensbury’s doubles teams of Noah Crandall and Ryan Greenstein, and Jake Johnston and Jack Murray also looked impressive, coach Doug Fraser said. Crandall and Greenstein battled back from behind 5-2 in the first set to earn a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

“Our two doubles teams played flawless and got off the court first,” Fraser said by text Wednesday evening. “Skyler Allen at 1 singles came off minutes later playing high-level tennis, setting the tone for the day.

“Senior captains Dylan Stehle and Liam Jones both led with mental toughness and all-around games,” Fraser added.

In Queensbury’s only loss, Will Lamy fought hard in a 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 loss to Burnt Hills’ Jackson Varno at No. 3 singles.

The championship is Queensbury’s 12th section title in boys tennis overall.

Queensbury is scheduled to face Class AA champion Bethlehem next week at a date and time to be announced. The winner of that match becomes Section II’s Division I (large school) representative to the State Boys Tennis Tournament.

Class A Championship Singles No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Jack Mongan, 6-1. 6-3. No. 2 — Owen Young (Q) def. Wyatt DeLalla, 6-0 3-6 6-0. No. 3 — Jackson Varno (BH) def. Will Lamy, 4-6 6-4 10-6. No. 4 — Dylan Stehle (Q) def. Miles Bechtel, 6-3 6-4. No. 5 — Liam Jones (Q) def. Ben Rodriguez, 6-4 6-4. Doubles No. 1 — Noah Crandall/Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Harrison Keena/Declan Nerney, 7-5 6-3. No. 2 — Jake Johnston/Jack Murray (Q) def. Thomas Kotleoski/Sawyer Brannigan, 6-1 6-2.

Class A Championship

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Jack Mongan, 6-1. 6-3.

No. 2 — Owen Young (Q) def. Wyatt DeLalla, 6-0 3-6 6-0.

No. 3 — Jackson Varno (BH) def. Will Lamy, 4-6 6-4 10-6.

No. 4 — Dylan Stehle (Q) def. Miles Bechtel, 6-3 6-4.

No. 5 — Liam Jones (Q) def. Ben Rodriguez, 6-4 6-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Noah Crandall/Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Harrison Keena/Declan Nerney, 7-5 6-3.

No. 2 — Jake Johnston/Jack Murray (Q) def. Thomas Kotleoski/Sawyer Brannigan, 6-1 6-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0