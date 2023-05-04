The Queensbury boys tennis team remained undefeated at 8-0 in the Foothills Council and 10-0 overall with a 6-1 win over Scotia.
The Spartans got singles wins from Skyler Allen, Will Lamy, Ian Rathbun, Ryan Greenstein and Jack Murray, as well as the doubles team of Max Anderson and Gavin Hochsprung.
QUEENSBURY 6, SCOTIA 1
Singles
No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Xavier DeLuca, 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Remy Maynard, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Ethan Jansen, 6-0, 6-1
No. 4 — Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Sam Feinberg, 6-2, 6-2
People are also reading…
No. 5 — Jack Murray (Q) def. Jason Battaglia, 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Max Anderson/Gavin Hochsprung (Q) def. Carl Feinberg/Ryan Smigelski, 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 — Sean Fluman/Owen Burke (S) def. Max Coccia/Sean Donahue, 4-6, 6-1 (10-4)
Records: Scotia 9-2, 11-2. Queensbury 8-0, 10-0.