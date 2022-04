QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury duo of Skyler Allen and Owen Young won the Foothills Council Doubles Tournament A championship in boys tennis Thursday.

Allen and Young defeated Scotia's Shane McKone and Sam Feiburg 8-5 in the finals.

In the B championship, Queensbury's Max Anderson and Gavin Hochsprung lost to Scotia's Xavier Deluca and Ryan Singelski 8-5.

