Queensbury opens with win over longtime tennis rival

SCOTIA — Queensbury had to wait until halfway through October to play a girls tennis match. But it was just the start the Spartans wanted.

Queensbury beat longtime rival Scotia 5-2 on Thursday, handing the Tartans their first loss in five matches. The schools often battle for the Foothills Council title.

The Spartans haven’t been able to play because school athletics were paused by coronavirus protocols.

“I’ve got a nice balance of veteran girls who all were in pressure situations last year,” coach Doug Fraser said. “They lead by example. Today’s match was a gutsy performance by a bunch of young ladies who are great competitors.”

Meghan Chase, one of the seniors, was a 10-3 winner at No. 1 singles against a previously unbeaten opponent. Two seniors were involved in the Queensbury doubles victories — Julia Demboski paired with Brigid Duffy to win at No. 1 and Molly Gannon teamed with Bayley Duffy to win at No. 2.

Lexi Murray and Annabelle Trowbridge also won for Queensbury in singles competition. Trowbridge’s victory came when the match was tied 2-2.

The Spartans will be busy the next couple of weeks as they try to catch up, playing up to four matches a week. But getting past Scotia was a big first step.