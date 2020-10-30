Queensbury locks up Foothills tennis title

AMSTERDAM — Queensbury locked up the Foothills Council girls tennis title on Friday with a doubleheader victory over Amsterdam.

The Spartans finished 9-0 after the two 7-0 victories. They've won two straight league titles and three of the last four.

Meghan Chase finished as the top singles player in the league with a pair of wins in the No. 1 slot. She won all nine of her Foothills matches this year.

The league is planning to hold a team tournament next week.

QHS def. Amsterdam QUEENSBURY 7, AMSTERDAM 0 (at Amsterdam, first match) Singles No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Natalie Flint, 8-4. No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Emily Yandik, 8-0. No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Malia Colwill, 8-0. No. 4 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Abby Peninger, 8-0. No. 5 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Brittany Ferlazzo, 8-0. Doubles No. 1 — Brigid Duffy/Julia Demboski (Q) def. Emma Pierce/Amy Brittain, 8-0. No. 2 — Molly Gannon/Bayley Duffy (Q) def. Emma Johnson/Lauren Mowrey, 8-1. QUEENSBURY 7, AMSTERDAM 0 (at Amsterdam, second match) Singles No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Natalie Flint, 9-7. No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Emily Yandik, 8-1. No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Malia Colwill, 8-0. No. 4 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Abby Peninger, 8-1. No. 5 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Brittney Ferlazzo, 8-1. Doubles No. 1 — Brigid Duffy/Julia Demboski (Q) def. Emma Pierce/Amy Brittain, 8-1. No. 2 — Molly Gannon/Bayley Duffy (Q) def. Emma Johnson/Lauren Mowrey, 8-3.

