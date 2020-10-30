 Skip to main content
Queensbury locks up Foothills tennis title
AMSTERDAM — Queensbury locked up the Foothills Council girls tennis title on Friday with a doubleheader victory over Amsterdam.

The Spartans finished 9-0 after the two 7-0 victories. They've won two straight league titles and three of the last four.

Meghan Chase finished as the top singles player in the league with a pair of wins in the No. 1 slot. She won all nine of her Foothills matches this year.

The league is planning to hold a team tournament next week.

