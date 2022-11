Nicole Greenstein, Lyndsay Pepe and Tessa Murray of Queensbury all made the first team as the Foothills Council announced its girls tennis all-star team this week.

Tessa Hogan and Tori Young of South Glens Falls were also named to the first team. Maggie Potvin and Nadilee Bailey of Hudson Falls earned first-team status, as did Mia Manera of Greenwich.