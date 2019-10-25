{{featured_button_text}}

Foothills Council champion Queensbury put three girls on the first team of the league's girls tennis all-stars.

Making it from the Spartans were Megan Chase, Lexi Murray and Olivia Pryzbysz.

South Glens Falls' Jessica Sexton and Molly Killeen made the first team, as did Hudson Falls' Maggie Potvin and Greenwich's Maddy Brophy.

