Queensbury girls wrap up fourth straight Foothills Council title

Queensbury girls tennis team

The Queensbury girls tennis team, shown with coach Doug Fraser, wrapped up their fourth straight undefeated Foothills Council season with a pair of wins over Amsterdam on Wednesday.

 Provided photo

AMSTERDAM — The Queensbury girls tennis team wrapped up the Foothills Council title Wednesday with a pair of 7-0 victories in a doubleheader sweep of Amsterdam.

It was the Spartans fourth consecutive Foothills title and fourth straight undefeated league season, as they improved to 10-0 in the league and 10-1 overall.

The Section II seedings are set for Thursday night to determine the pairings for both team and individual sectionals.

