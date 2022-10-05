Queensbury girls wrap up fourth straight Foothills Council title

AMSTERDAM — The Queensbury girls tennis team wrapped up the Foothills Council title Wednesday with a pair of 7-0 victories in a doubleheader sweep of Amsterdam.

It was the Spartans fourth consecutive Foothills title and fourth straight undefeated league season, as they improved to 10-0 in the league and 10-1 overall.

The Section II seedings are set for Thursday night to determine the pairings for both team and individual sectionals.

Queensbury 7, Amsterdam 0 First match Singles No. 1 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Helen Flint, 10-0. No. 2 — Lyndsay Pepe (Q) def. Amy Brittain, 10-2. No. 3 — Tessa Murray (Q) def. Joanna Jaracz, 10-2. No. 4 — Brianna Guay (Q) def. Victoria Vidulich, 10-3. No. 5 — Johanna Troelstra (Q) def. Makenna Colwill, 10-0. Doubles No. 1 — Lilly Trowbridge/Sedona Jones (Q) def. Brittney Ferlazzo/Ferneidy Botel, 10-2. No. 2 — Maria Conway/Amy Winchell (Q) def. Julianna Barone-Lopez/Faith Banequid, 10-0. Second Match Queensbury 7, Amsterdam 0 Singles No. 1 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Helen Flint, 10-3. No. 2 — Lyndsay Pepe(Q) def. Amy Brittain, 10-0. No. 3 — Tessa Murray(Q) def. Joanna Jaracz, 10-0. No. 4 — Brianna Guay(Q) def. Victoria Vidulich, 10-3. No. 5 — Johanna Troelstra (Q) def. Makenna Colwill, 10-0. Doubles No. 1 — Lilly Trowbridge / Sedona Jones (Q) def. Brittney Ferlazzo/Ferneidy Botel, 10-3. No. 2 — Maria Conway9Amy Winchell (Q) def. Julianna Barone-Lopez/Faith Banequid, 10-1.