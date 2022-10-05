Queensbury girls wrap up fourth straight Foothills Council title Post-Star staff report Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 The Queensbury girls tennis team, shown with coach Doug Fraser, wrapped up their fourth straight undefeated Foothills Council season with a pair of wins over Amsterdam on Wednesday. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Post-Star staff report AMSTERDAM — The Queensbury girls tennis team wrapped up the Foothills Council title Wednesday with a pair of 7-0 victories in a doubleheader sweep of Amsterdam.It was the Spartans fourth consecutive Foothills title and fourth straight undefeated league season, as they improved to 10-0 in the league and 10-1 overall.The Section II seedings are set for Thursday night to determine the pairings for both team and individual sectionals. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hoosic Valley Roundup Battenkill Country Club Sport Hf Brett Pruso Matt Wager Keegan Antolick Nicole Greenstein Q. Seeding Title Foothill Sectional Faith Banequid A. Helen Flint Amsterdam Team Tennis Foothills Council Victory League Pair Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular ROUNDUP: QHS stays unbeaten; Hudson Falls tops G.F. Friday's high school girls tennis roundup. ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls nips Bulldogs Thursday's girls tennis roundup. ROUNDUP: South High rolls to victory Monday's girls tennis roundup. ROUNDUP: South High tops Amsterdam, Queensbury rolls Wednesday's high school girls tennis roundup. Queensbury falls to Saratoga Springs Tuesday's high school girls tennis roundup. ROUNDUP: Queensbury, Hudson Falls, South High win in Foothills girls tennis Wednesday's high school girls tennis roundup. ROUNDUP: Bethlehem tops QHS in non-league match Tuesday's girls tennis roundup. South High tops Amsterdam Tuesday's girls tennis roundup. ROUNDUP: Tigers, Witches post wins Friday's girls tennis roundup. ROUNDUP: Queensbury rolls past South High Queensbury rolled to a 6-1 Foothills Council girls tennis victory over South Glens Falls on Wednesday. Watch Now: Related Video Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer What is pickleball and why is it so popular? What is pickleball and why is it so popular? After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya Terry Bradshaw reveals private bouts with cancer Terry Bradshaw reveals private bouts with cancer