Queensbury girls tennis team advances to Class A final
Queensbury girls tennis team advances to Class A final

QUEENSBURY 6, ALBANY ACADEMY 1

(at Queensbury — Class A Semis)

Singles

No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Brooke O'Brien, 6-4 7-5.

No. 2 — Natalie DeJohn (Q) def. Morleigh Stannard, 6-0 6-0.

No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Chloe Stioneze, 6-4 7-5.

No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Mia Carso, 6-3 6-2.

No. 5 — Elspeth Harker (AA) def. Jocelyn Pepe, 6-0 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Callie Koenig/Katie Donahue, 6-1 6-4.

No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) by forfeit.

Records: Queensbury: 15-3.

Notes: Queensbury advances to play Burnt Hills in the Class A team final on Thursday at Central Park in Schenectady.

