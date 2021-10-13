Queensbury girls tennis team advances to Class A final

QUEENSBURY 6, ALBANY ACADEMY 1
(at Queensbury — Class A Semis)
Singles
No. 1 — Lexy Murray (Q) def. Brooke O'Brien, 6-4 7-5.
No. 2 — Natalie DeJohn (Q) def. Morleigh Stannard, 6-0 6-0.
No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Chloe Stioneze, 6-4 7-5.
No. 4 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Mia Carso, 6-3 6-2.
No. 5 — Elspeth Harker (AA) def. Jocelyn Pepe, 6-0 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray (Q) def. Callie Koenig/Katie Donahue, 6-1 6-4.
No. 2 — Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan (Q) by forfeit.
Records: Queensbury: 15-3.
Notes: Queensbury advances to play Burnt Hills in the Class A team final on Thursday at Central Park in Schenectady.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!