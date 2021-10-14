Queensbury girls fall to Burnt Hills in Class A tennis final

SCHENECTADY — The Queensbury girls tennis team fell to Burnt Hills 5-2 Thursday in the Class A final of the Section II Girls Tennis Team Tournament at Central Park.

Natalie DeJohn and Nicole Greenstein won at No. 2 and 3 singles for Queensbury, which finished the team portion of the season with a 15-4 record.

DeJohn defeated Burnt Hills' Mary Hayden 6-4, 6-3, while Greenstein earned a 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 win over Kaitlin Hopper.

Queensbury's No. 1 singles player, Lexy Murray, came up short in a 4-6, 7-6, 10-4 loss to Burnt Hills' Becca Dudley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0