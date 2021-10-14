 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Queensbury girls fall to Burnt Hills in Class A tennis final

  • 0

SCHENECTADY — The Queensbury girls tennis team fell to Burnt Hills 5-2 Thursday in the Class A final of the Section II Girls Tennis Team Tournament at Central Park.

Natalie DeJohn and Nicole Greenstein won at No. 2 and 3 singles for Queensbury, which finished the team portion of the season with a 15-4 record.

DeJohn defeated Burnt Hills' Mary Hayden 6-4, 6-3, while Greenstein earned a 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 win over Kaitlin Hopper.

Queensbury's No. 1 singles player, Lexy Murray, came up short in a 4-6, 7-6, 10-4 loss to Burnt Hills' Becca Dudley.

Class A Girls Tennis Final

BURNT HILLS 5, QUEENSBURY 2

Singles

No. 1 — Becca Dudley (BH) def. Lexy Murray, 4-6 7-6 10-5.

No. 2 — Natalie DeJohn (Q) def. Mary Hayden, 6-4 6-3.

No. 3 — Nicole Greenstein (Q) def. Kaitlin Hopper, 4-6 6-4 10-4.

No. 4 — Meghan Porier (BH) def. Annabelle Trowbridge, 6-4 7-5.

No. 5 — Gianna Leggieri (BH) def. Jocelyn Pepe, 6-1 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Maddi Morrison/Erica Moscato (BH) def. Lindsay Pepe/Tessa Murray, 6-2 7-5.

No. 2 — Ashleigh Bikowicz/Carli Ewing (BH) def. Caroline Garrelts/Nicole Hogan, 6-3 6-0.

Records: Queensbury: 15-4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who will win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News