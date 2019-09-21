Teams from Scotia and Queensbury won titles in the Foothills girls tennis doubles championship on Saturday.
In the B Division final, the Spartans duo of Maggie Ryan and Kassie Webb beat the Tartans team of Morgan Ebert and Arianna Stark, 8-5.
In the A division final, the Scotia team of Cassie Cenzano and Charlotte Tvelia beat the Queensbury team of Meghan Chase and Olivia Prrzybysz, 8-4.
