Teams from Scotia and Queensbury won titles in the Foothills girls tennis doubles championship on Saturday.

In the B Division final, the Spartans duo of Maggie Ryan and Kassie Webb beat the Tartans team of Morgan Ebert and Arianna Stark, 8-5.

In the A division final, the Scotia team of Cassie Cenzano and Charlotte Tvelia beat the Queensbury team of Meghan Chase and Olivia Prrzybysz, 8-4.

