QUEENSBURY — Queensbury shut out Hudson Falls 7-0 to clinch the Foothills Council girls tennis title on Tuesday.

Also, Meghan Chase's straight-sets victory gave her the league's No. 1 singles title.

"She certainly led the team this year," Queensbury coach Doug Fraser said. "At that spot, you get everybody's best."

What really allowed the Spartans (11-0 league, 12-2 overall) to win the title, Fraser added, was depth. And he'll have it for another year or so, as the top nine players are all juniors and sophomores.

"I've been blessed with excellent athletes who are becoming very good tennis players," he said.

Queensbury soon will find out its seed in the upcoming Section II, Class A Championships that start next week.

