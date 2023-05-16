SCHENECTADY — The Queensbury boys tennis team captured its third consecutive Class A championship in the Section II Boys Tennis Tournament on Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Scotia at Central Park.

The Spartans, who improved to 17-1, swept all five singles matches to notch their 13th Section II title. They reached 17 wins in a season for the first time since 2000.

Skyler Allen, Will Lamy, Owen Young, Ian Rathbun and Ryan Greenstein all won in straight sets in singles play for Queensbury. The No. 2 doubles team of Max Anderson and Sean Donahue went to a third-set tiebreaker before prevailing 6-4, 2-6, 13-11 over Scotia's Ryan Smigelski and Caleb Feinberg.

Queensbury is scheduled to return to Central Park next Tuesday at 4 p.m. to face Shaker in the Section II Division I (large school) playoff.

Class A Championship Queensbury 6, Scotia 1 Singles No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Shane McKone, 6-2, 6-2 No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Xavier DeLuca, 6-0, 6-1 No. 3 — Owen Young (Q) def. Remy Maynard, 6-0, 6-3 No. 4 — Ian Rathbun (Q) def. Ethan Jansen, 6-0, 6-0 No. 5 — Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Samuel Feinberg, 6-1, 6-0 Doubles No. 1 — Jason Battaglia/Sean Fluman (S-G) def. Jack Murray/Gavin Hochsprung, 6-0, 6-2 No. 2 — Max Anderson/Sean Donahue (Q) def. Ryan Smigelski/Caleb Feinberg, 6-4, 2-6, 13-11