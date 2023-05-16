SCHENECTADY — The Queensbury boys tennis team captured its third consecutive Class A championship in the Section II Boys Tennis Tournament on Tuesday with a 6-1 victory over Scotia at Central Park.
The Spartans, who improved to 17-1, swept all five singles matches to notch their 13th Section II title. They reached 17 wins in a season for the first time since 2000.
Skyler Allen, Will Lamy, Owen Young, Ian Rathbun and Ryan Greenstein all won in straight sets in singles play for Queensbury. The No. 2 doubles team of Max Anderson and Sean Donahue went to a third-set tiebreaker before prevailing 6-4, 2-6, 13-11 over Scotia's Ryan Smigelski and Caleb Feinberg.
Queensbury is scheduled to return to Central Park next Tuesday at 4 p.m. to face Shaker in the Section II Division I (large school) playoff.