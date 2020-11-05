 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Queensbury blanks Glens Falls in Foothills Council semis
0 comments
agate

Queensbury blanks Glens Falls in Foothills Council semis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury — Foothills Team Tourney Semis)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Ella Crossman, 10-0.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Anna Liu, 10-0.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Phoebe Fox, 10-3.

No. 4 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Faith Stone, 10-1.

No. 5 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Kate Barber, 10-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Brigid Duffy/Julia Demboski (Q) def. Ella Kules/Gianna Endieveri, 10-0.

No. 2 — Molly Gannon/Bayley Duffy (Q) def. Emily Lunt/CJ Lunt, 10-1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News