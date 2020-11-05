Queensbury blanks Glens Falls in Foothills Council semis

QUEENSBURY 7, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury — Foothills Team Tourney Semis)
Singles
No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Ella Crossman, 10-0.
No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Anna Liu, 10-0.
No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Phoebe Fox, 10-3.
No. 4 — Natalie Dejohn (Q) def. Faith Stone, 10-1.
No. 5 — Annabelle Trowbridge (Q) def. Kate Barber, 10-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Brigid Duffy/Julia Demboski (Q) def. Ella Kules/Gianna Endieveri, 10-0.
No. 2 — Molly Gannon/Bayley Duffy (Q) def. Emily Lunt/CJ Lunt, 10-1.
