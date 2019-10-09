Queensbury beats Scotia, makes Section II final

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 4, SCOTIA 3

(Class A Section II semifinal)

Singles

No. 1 — Meghan Chase (Q) def. Cassie Cenzaro, 6-4. 6-2.

No. 2 — Lexi Murray (Q) def. Charlotte Tevelia, 6-4. 7-5.

No. 3 — Olivia Pryzbysz (Q) def. Julia Carroll, 6-1. 6-3.

No. 4 — Maddie Cooke (S) def. Annabelle Trowbridge, 6-4. 7-5.

No. 5 — Emma Mathes (S) def. Julia Demboski, 1-6. 7-5. 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Natalie DeJohn/Molly Gannon (Q) def. Emma Schaub/Jordan Ledouceur, 6-2. 6-3.

No. 2 — Kaitlyn Blucher/Piper Wiegurt (S) def. Evanna Cerrone/Katie MacEcheron, 6-3. 2-6. 6-0.

Records: Queensbury: 11-0, 13-2; Scotia: 10-2, 12-2.

Notes: Queensbury will play the winner of Burnt Hills and Holy Name on Friday at Central Park in Schenectady.

