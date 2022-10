Queensbury advances to Class A girls tennis semifinals

Lindsey Pepe, Tessa Murray and Johanna Troesltra won in singles play Tuesday as Queensbury defeated Scotia 5-2 in the Class A quarterfinals of the Section II Girls Tennis Tournament.

The No. 4-seeded Spartans play at No. 1-seeded Burnt Hills in the Class A semifinals on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

QUEENSBURY 5, SCOTIA 2

Singles

No. 1 — Isabel Amurao (S) def. Nicole Greenstein, 7-5, 6-0.

No. 2 — Lindsey Pepe (Q) def. Lillian Liberatore, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 11-9.

No. 3 — Tessa Murray (Q) def. Natalie McGlauflin, 6-2, 7-5.

No. 4 — Emma Klejsmyt (S) def. Briana Guay, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 5 — Johanna Troelstra (Q) def. Ana Kittle, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Lilly Trowbridge/Sedona Jones (Q) def. Amelia Diggins/Allison McGlauflin, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 — Maria Conway/Amy Winchell (Q) def. Hailey Suits/Jillian Edgar, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Queensbury 13-3.

Up next: No. 4 seeded Queensbury plays at No. 1 seeded Burnt Hills in the Class A semifinals on Wednesday at 3 p.m.