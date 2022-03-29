 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

QHS sweeps past Ballston Spa

  • 0

Queensbury swept all nine matches in a 9-0 high school boys tennis match against Ballston Spa to open the season.

QUEENSBURY 9, BALLSTON SPA 0

Singles

No. 1 — Skyler Allen (Q) def. Greg Kaatz, 6-0 6-0.

No. 2 — Will Lamy (Q) def. Sam Carito-Savoie, 6-4 6-0.

No. 3 — Dylan Stehle (Q) def. Alex Weller-Zembo, 6-2 6-1.

No. 4 — Liam Jones (Q) def. Brayden Dambaugh, 6-0 6-0.

No. 5 — Owen Young (Q) def. Hudson Sepowitz, 6-0 6-0.

No. 6 — Noah Crandall (Q) def. Kenny Mccann, 6-0 6-0.

Doubles

No. 1 — Jack Murray/Ryan Greenstein (Q) def. Gavin Leblanc/Gabe Jacobi, 6-0 6-0.

People are also reading…

No. 2 — Jake Johnston/Blake Powers (Q) def. Maddox Minarik/Dylan Waters, 6-0 6-1.

No. 3 — Lucas Chenier/Andrew Thatcher (Q) def. Connor Touhy/Matt Bablin, 6-0 6-0.

Records: Queensbury: 1-0; Ballston Spa: 0-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News